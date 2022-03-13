Missiles target US consulate in north Iraq, no casualties
The officials said there were no immediate report of casualties from the attack which occurred late Saturday and caused material damage in the area. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.One of the officials said the ballistic missiles were fired from Iran. The US military declined to immediately comment on the attack.
- Country:
- Iraq
Iraqi security forces say at least six missiles have been fired toward the US consulate in the Iraq's northern city of Irbil, with several missiles hitting the building. The officials said there were no immediate report of casualties from the attack which occurred late Saturday and caused material damage in the area. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
One of the officials said the ballistic missiles were fired from Iran. The attack comes several days after an Israeli strike near Damascus, Syria killed two members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard. Iran's state-run IRNA news agency quoted Iraqi media acknowledging the attacks, without saying where they originated. The US military declined to immediately comment on the attack.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tight security as thousands make annual Iraq pilgrimage
U.S. briefed on Israel's offer to Putin on Ukraine, Israeli official says
NSO sues Israeli paper after explosive articles on police
Army says shootout with Israeli forces kills 2 Palestinians
Iraq's Kurdistan region presidency rejects federal court's oil and gas ruling