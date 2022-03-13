Left Menu

Missiles target US consulate in north Iraq, no casualties

The officials said there were no immediate report of casualties from the attack which occurred late Saturday and caused material damage in the area. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.One of the officials said the ballistic missiles were fired from Iran. The US military declined to immediately comment on the attack.

PTI | Baghdad | Updated: 13-03-2022 06:01 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 06:01 IST
Missiles target US consulate in north Iraq, no casualties
  • Iraq

Iraqi security forces say at least six missiles have been fired toward the US consulate in the Iraq's northern city of Irbil, with several missiles hitting the building. The officials said there were no immediate report of casualties from the attack which occurred late Saturday and caused material damage in the area. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

One of the officials said the ballistic missiles were fired from Iran. The attack comes several days after an Israeli strike near Damascus, Syria killed two members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard. Iran's state-run IRNA news agency quoted Iraqi media acknowledging the attacks, without saying where they originated. The US military declined to immediately comment on the attack.

