7 Ukrainians die in shelling of refugee convoy

Seven Ukrainian civilians, including a child, died when Russia shelled a humanitarian convoy of refugees and forced them to turn back, Ukraines Ministry of Defense said.The seven were among hundreds of people who tried to flee the village of Peremoha, 20 kilometers 12 miles northeast of Kyiv.

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 13-03-2022 09:14 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 09:14 IST
The seven were among hundreds of people who tried to flee the village of Peremoha, 20 kilometers (12 miles) northeast of Kyiv. An unknown number of people were wounded in the shelling, the report added.

Moscow has said it would establish humanitarian corridors out of conflict zones, but Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of disrupting those paths and firing on civilians. On Saturday, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said just nine of 14 agreed-upon corridors were open on Saturday, and that about 13,000 people were evacuated on them around the country.

At least 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion 17 days ago, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency.(AP) RUP

