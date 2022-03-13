Left Menu

Accused in CRPF personnel killing case arrested

The assailant, who shot dead a CRPF personnel in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, has been arrested, police said on Sunday.Inspector General of Police IGP, Vijay Kumar, said an over ground worker OGW has also been arrested in connection with the case.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-03-2022 10:40 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 10:35 IST
Accused in CRPF personnel killing case arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The assailant, who shot dead a CRPF personnel in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, has been arrested, police said on Sunday.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Vijay Kumar, said an over ground worker (OGW) has also been arrested in connection with the case. Terrorists on Saturday evening shot dead off-duty CRPF personnel Mukhtar Ahmad at his home in Check Chotipora area of Shopian in south Kashmir.

''We have arrested #killer of CRPF personnel. #Weapon of #offence (pistol) recovered on his disclosure. 01 OGW who accompanied him during #terror crime also arrested,'' the IGP said in a tweet.

Kumar said the crime was committed on the direction of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Abid Ramzan Sheikh.

A case has been registered, the IGP Kashmir said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy tool as Biden spending plans stall; U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; Exclusive-WHO says it advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022