Left Menu

Budget session of Assam assembly to begin from March 14

The budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will begin from March 14 and will continue till April 1.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 13-03-2022 11:10 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 11:10 IST
Budget session of Assam assembly to begin from March 14
Hemen Das, Principal Secretary of Assam Legislative Assembly. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will begin from March 14 and will continue till April 1. Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog will present the state budget for 2022-23 in the assembly on March 16.

Around six bills are likely to be taken up during the budget session. Hemen Das, Principal Secretary of Assam Legislative Assembly said that the state budget for 2022-23 will be placed in the assembly on March 16. "The state budget session will be started from March 14 and the session will be formally started with the address of the Assam Governor. The Finance Minister will present the state budget on March 16. The budget session will continue till April 1 and we have 11 working days during the session. Six bills will be tabled in the assembly," Hemen Das said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy tool as Biden spending plans stall; U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; Exclusive-WHO says it advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022