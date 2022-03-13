Left Menu

BRO DG inspects infra projects in Arunachal

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 13-03-2022 11:33 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 11:22 IST
BRO DG inspects infra projects in Arunachal
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@BROindia)
  • Country:
  • India

The director-general of Border Roads Organization (BRO), Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry, visited Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh and inspected the road and bridge construction work being carried out, as part of Project Arunank, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Huri sector, an official here said on Sunday.

Under Project Arunank, set up in 2008, construction and maintenance of roads are being undertaken by the BRO in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

Chaudhry, during his visit on Saturday, held interactions with the jawans and officers of BRO, Army, and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), besides some locals, in the Damin area of the district.

The local population and 'goan burahs' (village elders) expressed happiness over the road construction work, which, once completed, will connect Huri with the rest of the country, Brig A S Kanwar, the chief engineer of Project Arunank, stated.

The road link will boost the socio-economic condition of the local people and improve their living standards, he noted.

Arunachal Pradesh shares a 1,126-km-long border with Tibet-China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy tool as Biden spending plans stall; U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; Exclusive-WHO says it advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022