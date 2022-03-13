Four arrested in Meghalaya for looting petrol pumps

The Meghalaya Police have arrested four miscreants along with arms and ammunition from East Jaintia Hills district for their alleged involvement in looting petrol pumps across the state, an officer said.

Based on intelligence inputs, a police team on Friday raided a hideout of the accused at Ryngsong Shylla near Umlawang village of the district and arrested the four along with one AK-47 rifle, 14 live rounds of AK series ammunition, a machete (big knife) and a motorcycle, the Superintendent of Police, of East Jaintia Hills, Jagpal Singh Dhanoa said on Saturday.

Later the police also detained an accomplice of the four from Guwahati in Assam, he said.

The SP said during preliminary interrogation, the accused admitted to their involvement in the recent incidents of loot of petrol pumps at Khliehriat, Shillong and Ri Bhoi district.

''A thorough investigation is underway to unearth the entire conspiracy,'' Dhanoa said.

The first incident of petrol pump looting took place in Ri Bhoi district on January 7, followed by the looting of two more petrol pumps in Shillong in February.

