Russian forces launched a missile attack on a large Ukrainian military facility near the Polish border, officials said, in what appeared to be the westernmost attack of the war, and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy warned Russian forces they face a fight to the death if they try to occupy Kyiv. EVACUATIONS * Daily evacuations from a number of Ukrainian cities nearly doubled to some 13,000 people, the deputy prime minister said. Russian attacks continued in areas where Ukraine was trying to evacuate people and bring aid through humanitarian corridors, said the governors of the Kyiv and Donetsk regions. MILITARY * Russia fired eight missiles at the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security in Yavoriv less than 25 km (15 miles) from the Polish border, local military officials said. Preliminary reports indicated there were no deaths at the largest military facility in western Ukraine, said a spokesman for the Academy of Land Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces quoted by Interfax Ukraine. * Zelenskiy said around 1,300 Ukrainian troops have been killed during the invasion and Russia was sending more forces after suffering its biggest losses in decades. * Civilian infrastructure and residential buildings throughout the key Black Sea port of Mariupol suffered extensive damage, said private U.S. satellite firm Maxar. * Washington said it was rushing up to $200 million in additional small arms, anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons to Ukraine. DIPLOMACY * Ukraine's foreign minister said his government was willing to negotiate to end the war but would not surrender or accept ultimatums. * France said Russian President Putin had shown no willingness to make peace, while the Kremlin said he had responded to their concerns about the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS * Ukraine said Russia was planning to take full and permanent control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's biggest, but Russia denied this, according to the U.N. nuclear watchdog. Repairs to damaged power lines at the Chernobyl plant continued and diesel generators were providing backup power to systems relevant for safety. ECONOMY * Ukraine, a major global producer of agricultural products, has banned exports of fertilizers. It has gas reserves of 9.5 billion cubic meters, with production continuing at all plants except those in areas of fighting, the prime minister said. QUOTES * "If they decide to carpet bomb and simply erase the history of this region ... and destroy all of us, then they will enter Kyiv. If that's their goal, let them come in, but they will have to live on this land by themselves," Zelenskiy said of Russian forces.

