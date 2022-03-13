Russian forces attempt to surround Ukrainian forces in east - UK intelligence
Reuters | London | Updated: 13-03-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 12:43 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Russian forces are attempting to surround Ukrainian forces in the east of the country as they advance from the direction of Kharkiv in the north and Mariupol in the south, Britain's defence ministry said on Sunday.
"Russian forces advancing from Crimea are attempting to circumvent Mykolaiv as they look to drive west towards Odesa," the ministry said in an intelligence update posted on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'She woke up with bombs': Ukrainian diasporas in Latin America protest invasion
Fighting under way near Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odessa - Ukrainian official
WRAPUP 3-Russian forces launch missile strikes on Ukrainian cities, clashes in Kyiv
WRAPUP 6-Russian forces capture Ukrainian city, Interfax reports, amid missile strikes
WRAPUP 4-Russian forces launch missile strikes on Ukrainian cities; president defiant