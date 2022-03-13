Russian forces attempt to surround Ukrainian forces in east - UK intelligence

Russian forces are attempting to surround Ukrainian forces in the east of the country as they advance from the direction of Kharkiv in the north and Mariupol in the south, Britain's defence ministry said on Sunday.

"Russian forces advancing from Crimea are attempting to circumvent Mykolaiv as they look to drive west towards Odesa," the ministry said in an intelligence update posted on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)