Left Menu

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

MILITARY * Russia launched a missile attack, with no apparent casualties, on the biggest military base in western Ukraine, less than 25 km (15 miles) from the Polish border, local military officials said. Russian attacks continued in areas where Ukraine was trying to evacuate people and bring aid through humanitarian corridors, said the governors of the Kyiv and Donetsk regions.

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 13:00 IST
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Representative Image

Russian forces launched what appeared to be the westernmost attack of the war, what officials called a missile attack on a Ukrainian military facility near the Polish border. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy warned Russian forces they face a fight to the death if they try to occupy Kyiv. MILITARY * Russia launched a missile attack, with no apparent casualties, on the biggest military base in western Ukraine, less than 25 km (15 miles) from the Polish border, local military officials said. * Russian forces are trying to surround Ukrainian forces in the east, advancing from the direction of Kharkiv in the north and Mariupol in the south, Britain's defense ministry said. * Zelenskiy said around 1,300 Ukrainian troops have been killed during the invasion and Russia was sending more forces after suffering its biggest losses in decades. * Washington said it was rushing up to $200 million in additional small arms, anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons to Ukraine. EVACUATIONS * Daily evacuations from several Ukrainian cities nearly doubled to some 13,000 people, the deputy prime minister said. Russian attacks continued in areas where Ukraine was trying to evacuate people and bring aid through humanitarian corridors, said the governors of the Kyiv and Donetsk regions. DIPLOMACY * Ukraine's foreign minister said his government was willing to negotiate to end the war but would not surrender or accept ultimatums. * France said Russian President Putin had shown no willingness to make peace, while the Kremlin said he had responded to their concerns about the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS * Ukraine said Russia was planning to take full and permanent control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's biggest, but Russia denied this, according to the U.N. nuclear watchdog. Repairs to damaged power lines at the Chernobyl plant continued and diesel generators were providing backup power to systems relevant for safety. ECONOMY * Ukraine, a major global producer of agricultural products, has banned exports of fertilizers. It has gas reserves of 9.5 billion cubic meters, with production continuing at all plants except those in areas of fighting, the prime minister said. QUOTES * "If they decide to carpet bomb and simply erase the history of this region ... and destroy all of us, then they will enter Kyiv. If that's their goal, let them come in, but they will have to live on this land by themselves," Zelensky said of Russian forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy tool as Biden spending plans stall; U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; Exclusive-WHO says it advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022