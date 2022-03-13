PM Modi chairs meeting to review India’s security preparedness
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting to review Indias security preparedness and the prevailing global scenario in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, government sources said. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were among those who attended the meeting. NSA Ajit Doval and other senior officials also attended the meeting.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2022
- Country:
- India
