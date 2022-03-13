Left Menu

Uttarakhand Governor takes part in centenary celebrations of Rashtriya Indian Military College in Dehradun

Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh took part in centenary celebrations of Rashtriya Indian Military College in Dehradun on Sunday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 13-03-2022 13:34 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 13:34 IST
Former Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa (retd) along with Western Army commander Lt Gen Nav Khanduri also participated in the celebrations.

A large number of students from the school joined the defence forces as officers during the event, said defence officials. (ANI)

