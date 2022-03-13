Cricket-Sri Lanka bowled out for 109, trail India by 143 runs

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 109 in the first innings on day two of the day-night test in Bengaluru on Sunday, trailing India by 143 runs.

Angelo Mathews was the top scorer with 43, while Niroshan Dickwella added 21. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for India, picking up five wickets for 24 runs.

