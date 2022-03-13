A Russian missile attack on a large Ukrainian military facility near the border with NATO member Poland killed nine people and wounded 57, Ukrainian officials said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russian forces would face a fight to the death if they try to occupy Kyiv. MILITARY * Russian forces are trying to surround Ukrainian forces in the east, advancing from the direction of Kharkiv in the north and Mariupol in the south, Britain's defense ministry said. * Washington said on Saturday it was rushing up to $200 million in additional small arms, anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons to Ukraine. DIPLOMACY * France said on Saturday Russian President Vladimir Putin had shown no willingness to end the war, while the Kremlin said he had responded to their concerns about the humanitarian situation in Ukraine. * Ukraine's foreign minister said on Saturday his government was willing to negotiate but would not surrender or accept ultimatums.

NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS * Ukraine said Russia was planning to take full and permanent control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's biggest, but Russia denied this, according to the U.N. nuclear watchdog on Saturday. Repairs to damaged power lines at the Chernobyl plant continued and diesel generators were providing backup power to systems relevant for safety. ECONOMY * Ukraine, a major global producer of agricultural products, said on Saturday it has banned exports of fertilizers. QUOTES * "Well, what is the point of being afraid?" said Teimur Aliev, a 23-year-old musician in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv."A smile is the most important thing. A smile gives kindness to all other people."

