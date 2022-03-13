UP town to impose heavy security for Holi 'Laat Saab' procession

The 'Laat Saab' procession carried out on Holi here will be a challenge for the administration, as it coincides with Shab-e-Barat and Jumma namaz (Friday prayers), officials have said.

They said that around 40 mosques that are located on the route of the procession have been covered with plastic sheet.

Following an 18th-century tradition, Holi in Shahjahanpur begins with revellers hurling footwear at a man impersonating as 'Laat Saab'-- a British Lord -- seated in a bullock cart. Additional District Magistrate Ramsevak Dwivedi on Sunday said, ''This time, the festival of Holi coincides with Shab-e-Barat and Jumma namaz. In order to ensure that there is no untoward incident, around 40 mosques that are located on the route of the procession have been covered with plastic sheets.” “Barricading is being done at all lanes located on the procession route.'' The observance of Shab-e-Barat involves a festive nightlong vigil with prayers.

It is the night when people commemorate their deceased ancestors.

The ADM also said that to ensure a smooth procession, two additional SPs, 8 circle officers, 50 inspectors, 225 sub-inspectors, 300 head constables, 1,100 constables, 1 company of the PAC, and a company of Rapid Action Force have been deployed.

In addition to this, two drone cameras and 55 cameras have been installed to monitor the procession, he said.

A member of the organising committee of the procession said that search for the person who will be the 'Laat Saab' begins a month before, and after being selected as the 'Laat Saab', he is kept at a secret place, and looked after by the organisers.

''On the day of Holi, the procession of 'Bade Laat Saab' is taken out on a buffalo cart with Holi revellers hurling 'jutas' at him,” Vikas Khurana, the head of History department of Swami Shukdevanand College told PTI.

The tradition dates back to the early 18th century, when Nawab Abdullah Khan, the last emperor of the dynasty, ruled Shahjahanpur.

Khan, who also founded Shahjahanpur, was said to be popular among both Hindus and Muslims.

The tradition of people carrying out a procession with the Nawab seated on a camel continued till 1857, even as it was disliked by the British allegedly for its Hindu-Muslim bonhomie.

In 1858, Mardan Ali Khan, the commander of Bareilly's military ruler Khan Bahadur Khan, attacked the revellers, killing both Hindus and Muslims in the ensuing violence. In 1859, when the Nawab took out the procession on Holi, footwear were hurled at him at the instigation of the local British administration.

After Independence in 1947, the tradition was revived and the Nawab was replaced by a British Lord to symbolise the oppressive British regime. Since then it is known by this name.

The celebrations have two parts -- the processions of 'Bade Laat Saab' and 'Chhote Laat Saab'.

The procession of 'Bade Laat Saab' begins from Phoolmati Devi Mandir and proceeds towards Baba Vishwanath Mandir.

Around half-a-dozen processions of 'Chhote Laat Saab' are also taken out by people in their localities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)