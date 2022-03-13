Left Menu

Girl, maternal grandmother murdered in UP's Azamgarh

A 12-year-old girl and her maternal grandmother were found dead with their throats slit in this district on Sunday, police said.The incident took place in Gawain village under Didadarganj police station limits, they said.Azamgarh Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya said the girls grandmother was identified as Lilawati Gupta 50.The neighbours entered the house in the morning after finding the gates open. DIG Akhilesh Kumar along with the SP and other senior officials of the district visited the spot.

PTI | Azamgarh | Updated: 13-03-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 15:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 12-year-old girl and her maternal grandmother were found dead with their throats slit in this district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in Gawain village under Didadarganj police station limits, they said.

Azamgarh Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya said the girl's grandmother was identified as Lilawati Gupta (50).

The neighbours entered the house in the morning after finding the gates open. They informed the police after discovering the two bodies lying in a pool of blood.

The other members of the victim family lived in other cities for work, police said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem. Four police teams along with the Special Operations Group (SOG) have initiated investigation into the murders, the SP said.

The reasons behind the incident are yet to be ascertained, Arya added.

According to police, the duo were attacked by a sharp-edged object.

Police have deployed a dog squad to probe the killings. DIG Akhilesh Kumar along with the SP and other senior officials of the district visited the spot.

