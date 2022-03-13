Iran's Revolutionary Guards take responsibility for attack on Erbil - Iran state media

Iran's Revolutionary Guards released on Sunday a statement taking responsibility for missile attacks against Israeli "strategic centres" in Iraq's northern Kurdish regional capital of Erbil, Iran's state media reported.

"Any repetition of attacks by Israel will be met with a harsh, decisive and destructive response," the statement added.

Israel killed two Iranian members of the Revolutionary Guards earlier this week in Syria.

