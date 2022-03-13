Ukraine is working with Israel and Turkey to set up talks with Russia, says negotiator
Ukraine is working with Israel and Turkey as mediators to finalize a location and framework for peace negotiations with Russia, Ukrainian presidential adviser and negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said on Sunday.
"When it is worked out, there will be a meeting. I think it won't take long for us to get there," he said on national television.
