Pope, in toughest comments yet, calls Ukraine invasion 'armed agression'

Pope Francis on Sunday issued his toughest condemnation yet of the war in Ukraine, saying the "unacceptable armed aggression" must stop.
Speaking to thousands of people in St. Peter's Square for his Sunday blessing, Francis also said the bombing of hospitals and other civilian targets was "barbaric" and with "no valid strategic reason".
"In the name of God I ask you: stop this massacre!," he said, adding that Ukrainian cities risked "being reduced to cemeteries."
