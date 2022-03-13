UP polls: 9 people attacked for supporting rival candidate

At least nine people were injured as supporters of a political party allegedly attacked them for voting against their candidate here, police said on Sunday.

Seventeen people have been booked in connection with the incident that occurred in Nagmalpur village under Suriyawan police station limits, eastern Uttar Pradesh, here on Saturday evening, they said. The case was registered based on a complaint by one Suresh Kumar Gupta, Station House Officer of Suriyawan police station Bhuvneshwar Kumar Pandey said. “A group of men attacked another group on Saturday evening. Several police teams were rushed to the spot to maintain law and order. We have lodged a case regarding the matter and investigation is underway,” he said.

The injured were sent to the nearby government hospital for treatment, he said. The 17 accused have been booked under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

The area comes under Bhadohi assembly seat, where Zahid Beg of the Samajwadi Party defeated BJP’s Ravindra Nath Tripathi recently.

