Left Menu

22-yr-old married woman gangraped in Rajasthan's Ajmer

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-03-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 18:02 IST
22-yr-old married woman gangraped in Rajasthan's Ajmer
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old married woman was allegedly gangraped by five people who recorded the act to blackmail her in Ajmer district, police said on Sunday.

A case has been registered against the five following a complaint lodged by the woman at Nasirabad Sadar Police Station.

Nasirabad Circle Officer Poonam Bhargad said the woman, a resident of Nizampura, has named three of the five accused in her complaint lodged on Thursday. She has accused them of gangrape and blackmail.

Ravi, Kalu, Badri and two others allegedly gangraped the woman and shot a video to blackmail her, Bhargad said citing the complaint.

A case has been registered against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act, the officer said.

The statement of the woman has been recorded, Bhargad said, adding that her husband is a truck driver.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy tool as Biden spending plans stall; U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; Exclusive-WHO says it advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022