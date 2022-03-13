Left Menu

Mumbai: Woman injured as man tries to snatch chain in local train

A 24-year-old woman was injured after a man tried to snatch her gold chain when she was on board a local train, police said on Sunday.The incident happened between Charni Road and Marine Lines late Friday night when the woman was traveling to Churchgate from Bandra, a railway police official said.She was alone in the compartment.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 18:11 IST
The incident happened between Charni Road and Marine Lines late Friday night when the woman was traveling to Churchgate from Bandra, a railway police official said.

''She was alone in the compartment. The woman sustained injuries on the neck caused by the accused's nails as he tried to snatch her gold chain unsuccessfully. The man got off at the next station and the woman filed a complaint on Saturday,'' he said.

An attempt to robbery case has been registered and efforts were on to nab the man, who looks to be in his twenties as per CCTV grabs, the Churchgate railway police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

