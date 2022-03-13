Goa Governor calls convening of new Assembly on March 15

Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai has called for the convening of a new Assembly on March 15 for the purpose of administering the oath or affirmation to the newly-elected members, Goa Raj Bhawan said in a notice on Sunday. "As the tenure of the current Assembly was up to March 15, 2022, and in view of the notification of the Election Commission of India issued on March 10, 2022, constituting the newly elected Members of the Legislative Assembly of Goa, Governor dissolved the Assembly on March 12, 2022, with immediate effect," the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

"Governor has now ordered the convening of the new Assembly on March 15, 2022, at 11:30 am for the purpose of administering the Oath or Affirmation to the newly elected members," it said. The Governor has appointed Ganesh Gaonkar to be the person before whom members of the Goa Legislative Assembly shall make and subscribe the oath or affirmation. Gaonkar will be administered the Oath of MLA by Governor on March 14, 2022, at 11:30 am at Raj Bhavan.

"In this regard, under Article 188 of the Constitution of India, Governor has appointed Ganesh Gaonkar to be the person before whom Members of the Goa Legislative Assembly shall make and subscribe the Oath or Affirmation on March 15, 2022. Ganesh Gaonkar will be administered the Oath of MLA by Governor on March 14, 2022, at 11:30 am at Raj Bhavan," the statement further reads. The BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa winning 20 seats in the 40-member state assembly and decimated Congress to 11 seats. Independent candidates bagged three seats while two seats each went to the tally of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak (MGP). Revolutionary Goans Party and Goa Forward Party (GFP) got one seat each.

The BJP, which fell one seat short of the majority figure in Goa, is set to retain power in the state with the help of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak (MGP) and independent candidates. (ANI)

