9 injured in clash in UP's Bhadohi; 17 booked

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 13-03-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 18:20 IST
At least nine people were injured in a clash between two groups here, police said on Sunday. Seventeen people have been booked in this connection, they said.

One of the men involved in the clash at Nagmalpur village under Suriyawan police station limits here claimed that it was related to the assembly polls in the state. However, this was not mentioned in the FIR. The police, for their part, said the clash was due to an old rivalry involving two families. “A group of men attacked another group on Saturday evening. Several police teams were rushed to the spot to maintain law and order. We have lodged a case regarding the matter and investigation is underway,” Station House Officer of Suriyawan police station Bhuvneshwar Kumar Pandey said on Sunday.

“As per our information, the incident occurred because of an old rivalry between two families and has nothing to do with politics,” he pointed out.

Those injured in the clash were taken to the nearby government hospital for treatment, the official said. The FIR was registered based on the complaint of one Suresh Kumar Gupta. “Based on the complaint we have lodged an FIR against 17 men for voluntarily causing hurt (Section 323) and other sections of the IPC,” the SHO said. “We have identified 10 of the accused. Efforts are on to identify the others,” he said, adding that efforts are on to arrest them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

