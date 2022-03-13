Miscreants uproot ATM, escape with over Rs 25 lakh in Rajasthan's Alwar
Unidentified miscreants uprooted and escaped with an ATM containing Rs 25.83 lakh in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place on Saturday night near Tijara Bridge, they said.
The miscreants also took away the CCTV cameras installed at the ATM kiosk of the State Bank of India, police said.
A case has been registered at Tijara Police Station on the basis of a complaint lodged by the bank management, they said.
We are analysing the footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby to trave the culprits, a police officer said.
