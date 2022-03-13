Left Menu

Free weddings of differently abled solemnised in TN temple

The DMK government announced to implement the free marriage scheme for disabled immediately after it came to power last year, he noted.On the incident of about 20 priests allegedly preventing a Scheduled Caste woman from having darshan at the Chitrambala Medai in the ancient Natarajar temple, in Tamil Nadus Chidambaram in Cuddalore district last month, the Minister said the government would consult legal experts to resolve the issue.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-03-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 18:24 IST
Free weddings of differently abled solemnised in TN temple
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The weddings of differently abled persons were solemnised in the presence of Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekar Babu at the renowned Andavar temple, Vadapalani, here on Sunday.

The Minister who gave away marriage certificates to the couples who were married at the temple, said the DMK government introduced the free marriage scheme for the differently abled after completely waiving the charges towards the conduct of the marriages on temple premises.

Speaking to reporters later, the Minister said a marriage ceremony was held at the Vadapalani Murugan Temple for the disabled on the eve of Chief Minister M K Stalin's birthday. ''A request to conduct free marriages for the disabled was not conceded to during the AIADMK regime. The DMK government announced to implement the free marriage scheme for disabled immediately after it came to power last year,'' he noted.

On the incident of about 20 priests allegedly preventing a Scheduled Caste woman from having darshan at the Chitrambala Medai in the ancient Natarajar temple, in Tamil Nadu's Chidambaram (in Cuddalore district) last month, the Minister said the government would consult legal experts to resolve the issue. ''An inquiry committee already set up under a joint commissioner is probing the incident. Appropriate action would be taken after receipt of the detailed report, in consultation with the Chief Minister,'' Babu said and added steps will be taken to prevent such unpleasant incidents in future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy tool as Biden spending plans stall; U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; Exclusive-WHO says it advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022