Free weddings of differently abled solemnised in TN temple

The weddings of differently abled persons were solemnised in the presence of Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekar Babu at the renowned Andavar temple, Vadapalani, here on Sunday.

The Minister who gave away marriage certificates to the couples who were married at the temple, said the DMK government introduced the free marriage scheme for the differently abled after completely waiving the charges towards the conduct of the marriages on temple premises.

Speaking to reporters later, the Minister said a marriage ceremony was held at the Vadapalani Murugan Temple for the disabled on the eve of Chief Minister M K Stalin's birthday. ''A request to conduct free marriages for the disabled was not conceded to during the AIADMK regime. The DMK government announced to implement the free marriage scheme for disabled immediately after it came to power last year,'' he noted.

On the incident of about 20 priests allegedly preventing a Scheduled Caste woman from having darshan at the Chitrambala Medai in the ancient Natarajar temple, in Tamil Nadu's Chidambaram (in Cuddalore district) last month, the Minister said the government would consult legal experts to resolve the issue. ''An inquiry committee already set up under a joint commissioner is probing the incident. Appropriate action would be taken after receipt of the detailed report, in consultation with the Chief Minister,'' Babu said and added steps will be taken to prevent such unpleasant incidents in future.

