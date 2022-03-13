World News Roundup: Ukraine defence minister says foreign military instructors worked at attacked facility; Lebanese youths abandon education as crisis bites and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Ukraine defence minister says foreign military instructors worked at attacked facility

Foreign military instructors worked at the Yavoriv military facility near the Polish border that was hit by a Russian airstrike on Sunday, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said, but it was not clear if any were present at the time. A ministry representative told Reuters the ministry was still trying to establish if any of the instructors were at the center at the time of the attack.

Lebanese youths abandon education as crisis bites

Before Lebanon's devastating financial crisis struck, Faraj Faraj thought university could set him on a path out of a cramped family home in a poor area of Beirut and towards financial independence. Instead, like increasing numbers of Lebanon's young people, soaring costs forced the 19-year-old to drop out of studying just over a year ago, before he had finished secondary school.

Pope, in toughest comments yet, calls Ukraine invasion 'armed agression'

Pope Francis issued his toughest condemnation yet of the invasion of Ukraine, saying on Sunday the "unacceptable armed aggression" must stop. Speaking to thousands of people in St. Peter's Square for his Sunday blessing, Francis also said that the killing of children and unarmed civilians was "barbaric" and with "no valid strategic reason".

Turkey hopes its citizens can be evacuated from Ukraine mosque - minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday he hoped progress could be made on evacuating Turks stuck in a mosque in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, adding he had sought help from his Russian counterpart on the issue. Ukraine has accused Russia of failing to observe ceasefires to allow people to leave Mariupol, a southern city where a blockade has left hundreds of thousands trapped. Russia blames Ukraine for its failure to evacuate people.

Russia strikes military base near Polish border, 35 dead, Ukraine says

A Russian missile attack on a large Ukrainian military facility near the border with NATO member Poland on Sunday killed 35 people and wounded 134, a Ukrainian official said. Britain said the incident, just 15 miles (25 km) from the Polish border, marked a "significant escalation" of the conflict. U.S. President Joe Biden has said NATO will defend every inch of its territory if Russia's invasion of Ukraine spills over into member states of the Western defense alliance.

'How long, Lord?' archbishop implores at service for Poland's Ukrainians

At Sunday Mass in the Polish border town of Przemysl, Ukrainian-speaking Greek Catholics listened as their archbishop asked the questions on many people's lips since Russia invaded Ukraine more than two weeks ago. "How long, Lord?" Archbishop Eugeniusz Popowicz said during his sermon at the Greek Catholic Cathedral of St. John the Baptist.

Russia says nearly half its reserves are frozen, counts on ties with China

Russia said on Sunday that it was counting on China to help it withstand the blow to its economy from Western sanctions, which it said had frozen nearly half of its gold and foreign currency reserves. "We have part of our gold and foreign exchange reserves in the Chinese currency, in yuan. And we see what pressure is being exerted by Western countries on China in order to limit mutual trade with China. Of course, there is pressure to limit access to those reserves," Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

Tunisian protest shows widening opposition to president's one-man rule

Thousands of supporters of a hardline secularist Tunisian party protested on Sunday against President Kais Saied for his march towards the one-man rule and failure to avert an economic crisis, showing the increasingly broad opposition to his actions. The protest is the biggest by the Free Constitutional Party since Saied seized executive power last summer, dismissing parliament and saying he could rule by decree in moves that many of his rivals have called a coup.

Bus carrying dozens of Ukrainians overturns in Italy, one woman dead

A bus carrying around 50 Ukrainians left the road and overturned in Italy on Sunday, leaving one woman dead and several injured, firefighters and police said. The accident occurred at dawn on the highway between Cesena and Rimini, on the northeastern coast. Pictures released by the interior minister show the bus overturned and a crane lifting up the vehicle.

Ballistic missiles hit Iraq's Kurdish capital, Iran's Revolutionary Guard claim responsibility

Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for a dozen ballistic missiles that struck Iraq's northern Kurdish regional capital of Erbil in the early hours of Sunday, Iran's state media reported, adding that the attack was against Israeli "strategic centers" in Erbil. The missile attack comes as talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal face the prospect of collapse after a last-minute Russian demand forced world powers to pause negotiations for an undetermined time despite having a largely completed text.