Ukraine negotiator says Russia is being more constructive

Ukrainian negotiator and presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak on Sunday said he thought progress could be made at talks with Russia in the coming days as the Russian side had become more constructive. Russia now understands this. Russia is already beginning to talk constructively.

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 13-03-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 18:52 IST
Ukrainian negotiator and presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak on Sunday said he thought progress could be made at talks with Russia in the coming days as the Russian side had become more constructive. "We will not concede in principle on any positions. Russia now understands this. Russia is already beginning to talk constructively. I think that we will achieve some results literally in a matter of days," he said in a video posted online.

