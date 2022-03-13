Russian delegate says talks with Ukraine have made significant progress - agencies
Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 18:53 IST
A Russian delegate to talks with Ukraine was quoted on Sunday as saying they had made significant progress and it was possible the delegations could soon arrive at a "joint position".
RIA news agency quoted Leonid Slutsky as comparing the state of the talks now with the situation when they first started, and saying there was "substantial progress".
