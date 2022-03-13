Nagpur: Man held in fraud case dies in hospital
A man arrested in connection with a Rs 1.67 crore fraud case died of ill-health in a state-run hospital in Nagpur after being shifted there from Central Jail, police said on Sunday.
Narendra Wahane (39), who was held for allegedly duping a man in a land deal, died in Government Medical College and Hospital on Friday.
