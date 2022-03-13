Left Menu

4 arrested for kidnapping 1.5 months old girl from Punjabi Bagh

On Friday, a woman had lodged a complaint accusing Bhawna of kidnapping her 1.5 months old baby with help of her accomplices from her shanty, police said. The kidnapped girl -- found in possession of Babita -- was recovered within three hours of registration of the case, he said.

13-03-2022
Four people, including three women, were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 45-day-old girl from west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area, police said on Sunday. The accused have been identified as Bhawna (28) and Pawan (29), both residents of Kishanganj, Rekha Jain (50), a resident of Shakarpur, and Babita Jain (38), a resident of Maujpur, they said. On Friday, a woman had lodged a complaint accusing Bhawna of kidnapping her 1.5 months old baby with help of her accomplices from her shanty, police said. The woman had seen Bhawna and her associates coming out of her shanty, and when she went inside and didn't find her baby she got hold of Bhawna while her associates managed to escape, a senior police officer said. With the help of technical assistance, police identified all the accused involved in the crime and nabbed them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said. The kidnapped girl -- found in possession of Babita -- was recovered within three hours of registration of the case, he said. The girl was handed over to her family. Investigation of the case is still in progress, police said.

