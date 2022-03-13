Left Menu

Consider people visiting police stations as guests: Mumbai top cop Sanjay Pandey tells officials

Pandey warned of action against food delivery boys, saying he had received several complaints against them for rash driving in a bid to deliver food to consumers in time. He also said that some food delivery companies are promoting their products by saying that consumers will get free food if the order is not delivered in time from their end.


In his latest advice to Mumbai police personnel, city commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Sunday asked them to consider people visiting police stations as guests and deal with complainants properly.

Communicating via Facebook Live, Pandey said that people visiting police stations have a lot of expectations from the police.

''If we don't behave with people properly and use berating language, it will tarnish our image. If any senior citizen comes to our police station then we should offer him a glass of water. ''Every complainant, they may be rich or poor, should be treated equally. People should be treated well at police stations. Our officials should act against illegal lotteries and dance bars but should not malign their image,'' the police commissioner said. Pandey warned of action against food delivery boys, saying he had received several complaints against them for rash driving in a bid to deliver food to consumers in time. He also said that some food delivery companies are promoting their products by saying that consumers will get free food if the order is not delivered in time from their end. ''Due to such offers, delivery boys ride their two-wheelers rashly to save time. Action will be taken against such companies as well as food delivery boys,'' Pandey said.

He said that police personnel can visit him after he meets common people. The top cop said that cyber fraud cases should be cracked wherein mainly senior citizens are victims.

