Boy among three family members drown in Warangal

PTI | Warangal | Updated: 13-03-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 19:46 IST
Three members of a family, including a child, allegedly drowned in a tank in Duggondi mandal here on Sunday, police said.

According to Duggondi Sub-Inspector Naveen, three people -- Vengaldas Krishna Murthy (55), his son Vengaldas Nagaraju (30) and his grandson Vengaldas Deepak (8) were working on their agricultural field in Adavi Rangapur village of the mandal.

They reached a nearby tank to wash themselves after work. The boy skid and fell down into the tank which is quite deep.

In an attempt to save him, his grandfather Vengaldas Krishna Murthy stepped down into the tank but he also drowned.

Vengaldas Nagaraju also stepped into the tank and eventually drowned.

After gathering information about the incident, Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy reached the spot and consoled grieving family members assuring them of support from the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

