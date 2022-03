Ukraine's Mariupol says city's last reserves of food and water are running out

Ukraine's besieged port city of Mariupol is running out of its last reserves of food and water, the city council said on Sunday, adding that Russian forces blockading the city continued to shell non-military targets.

"People have been in a difficult situation for 12 days. There is no electricity, water or heating in the city. There is almost no mobile communication. The last reserves of food and water are running out," it said in an online statement.

