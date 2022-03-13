Left Menu

Girl cadets to be inducted into Rashtriya Indian Military College from July

Five girl cadets are set to join Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) in Dehradun in July, said Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (retd) on Sunday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 13-03-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 20:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five girl cadets are set to join Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) in Dehradun in July, said Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (retd) on Sunday. Singh expressed hope that this will lead to a "big change."

Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh (retd), former IAF chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa (retd) along with Western Army Commander Lt Gen Nav Khanduri participated in the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) in Dehradun on Sunday. Speaking at the sidelines of the event, Lt Gen Gurmit Singh said, "From July, 5 girl cadets will join Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) and I am hopeful that it will lead to a big change. RIMC has done preparations on all levels. Women will create history in the Armed Forces leadership."

On the occasion of Centennial Founder's Day of RIMC, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Mukund Naravane complimented and acknowledged the stellar contribution of RIMC and the alumni in the service of the nation for the last one hundred years, the Army said in a statement. General Naravane expressed confidence on the preparations made by the RIMC to welcome and integrate girl cadets into the folds of the prestigious institution and remarked that "girls joining the college would be its centennial moment".

The COAS also urged cadets to prepare for future leadership roles and challenges which will be shaped by rapid changes in technology. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

