HAL, Boeing take part in INS Rajali seminar

On the 30th founding anniversary of INS Rajali, a two-day seminar enabled exchange of ideas on strategic public-private partnership for achieving self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar initiative, the government said on Sunday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-03-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 21:20 IST
  • India

On the 30th founding anniversary of INS Rajali, a two-day seminar enabled exchange of ideas on strategic public-private partnership for achieving self-reliance under the 'Atmanirbhar’ initiative, the government said on Sunday. The seminar themed, 'Sustenance of maritime reconnaissance aircraft fleet through self reliance' was held at INS Rajali, the premier air station and base support facility, at Arakkonam near here from 11 to 12 March, a Defence release said. As many as 15 papers were presented during the seminar which included the participation of foreign OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers), DPSUs (Defence Public Sector Undertakings) and MROs (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Service providers) including Hindustan Aeronautics, Boeing and General Atomics. ''The seminar enabled cross pollination of ideas on strategic public-private partnership for achieving self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar initiative and provided the ideas and avenues for setting up of maintenance, repair, overhaul facilities for Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft.'' A special postal cover was released commemorating INS Rajali’s stellar milestone of 'Three Decades of Excellence in Maritime Reconnaissance’ by Vice Admiral Puneet Kumar Bahl, Commandant, Indian Naval Academy.

INS Rajaii was commissioned on 11 March, 1992 and has been the abode for the Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft Squadron (INAS 312) and Helicopter Training School (INAS 561).

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

