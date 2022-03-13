Left Menu

4 JeM militant associates arrested in J-K's Pulwama

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-03-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 21:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Four terrorist associates belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were arrested from Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

This comes a day after two JeM terrorists were killed in an encounter in the south Kashmir district's Chewa Kallan area, while another was apprehended alive. The militants were holed up inside a local madrasa.

''During the investigation of a case, it was established that four youths were actively associated with proscribed terror outfit JeM and providing logistics support, transportation and other facilities for the commission of terrorist activities,'' a police spokesperson said.

The arrested terrorist associates have been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Rather, a resident of Chewa Kallan; Naseer Ahmad Malik, a madrasa administrator and resident of Wasoora; Rayees Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Khanpora Newa; and Yawar Rashid Ganai, a resident of Gudoora Pulwama, he said.

Further investigation in the case is underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

