Russia says it attacked Ukraine training facility, killed up to 180
Russia said on Sunday it had attacked the Yavoriv training facility in western Ukraine, adding the strike had killed "up to 180 foreign mercenaries" and destroyed a large amount of weapons supplied by outside nations. Defence ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov told a briefing that Russia would continue its attacks against what he called foreign mercenaries. Reuters could not independently verify the statements.
Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 21:51 IST
Reuters could not independently verify the statements. Ukrainian regional governor Maksym Kozytskyy said 35 people were killed and 134 wounded in the attack.
