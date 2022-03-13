Iraq demands clear explanation from Iran regarding Erbil attack -statement
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 13-03-2022 22:22 IST
Iraq has requested via diplomatic channels a "frank and clear" explanation from Iran regarding a ballistic missile attack on its northern Kurdish regional capital of Erbil, the government said in a statement on Sunday.
Iraq "awaits a stance from the Iranian political leadership that rejects aggression," the Ministerial Council for National Security said after a meeting to discuss the attack launched from Iranian territory.
