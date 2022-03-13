Ukraine says its troops are counter-attacking in two regions

Ukraine’s armed forces are launching counter-attacks against Russian troops in Ukraine’s southern Mykolaiv region and eastern Kharkiv region, Interior Ministry official Vadym Denysenko said in an interview on national television on Sunday.

When asked about the possibility of Russian troops blockading Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, Denysenko answered: "There is no blockade at the moment, and it is not foreseen for the near future."

Reuters was not able to verify the statement about the counter-attacks.

