Ukraine says its troops are counter-attacking in two regions
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 13-03-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 22:28 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine’s armed forces are launching counter-attacks against Russian troops in Ukraine’s southern Mykolaiv region and eastern Kharkiv region, Interior Ministry official Vadym Denysenko said in an interview on national television on Sunday.
When asked about the possibility of Russian troops blockading Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, Denysenko answered: "There is no blockade at the moment, and it is not foreseen for the near future."
Reuters was not able to verify the statement about the counter-attacks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Interior
- Russian
- Ukraine
- Kyiv
- Vadym Denysenko
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine says two commercial ships hit by Russian missiles near Odessa port
Russian troops attack Kyiv military base, are repelled - Ukraine military
Dialogue 'only answer' to settle disputes, says India as it abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine
Ukraine says two commercial ships hit by Russian missiles near Odessa port
US slaps individual sanctions on Putin, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov