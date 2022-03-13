Left Menu

Mizoram man arrested for threatening to assassinate CM

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 13-03-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 22:45 IST
A 37-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly threatening to assassinate Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga if he did not resign within three months, police said.

The accused had earlier been arrested in 2018 for writing a threatening letter to former chief minister Lal Thanhawla, a senior police officer said.

The man, identified as Rodinliana alias Apuia Tocchhawng, a native of Khawzawl town and resident of Chanmari West locality of Aizawl, in a social media post shared on various Facebook groups, accused Zoramthanga of usurping the state's annual budget for personal gains.

In the social media post, the accused also claimed that he had hired a sniper to assassinate the chief minister.

Cybercrime Police investigated the fake account, which went by the name 'Thingtlang Pa', and traced the accused and arrested him, Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) John Neihlaia told PTI.

No weapon was seized from his possession, he said, adding that the accused has been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code.

