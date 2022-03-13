More than 140,000 civilians evacuated from Ukraine front lines, deputy PM says
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 13-03-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 22:51 IST
More than 140,000 civilians have been evacuated from conflict zones in Ukraine, the country's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in an interview on national television on Sunday.
Vereshchuk said a humanitarian convoy once again failed to reach the besieged port city of Mariupol, due to Russian shelling.
"The column has stayed in (the Russian-occupied city of) Berdiansk, and will tomorrow again attempt to reach Mariupol," she said.
