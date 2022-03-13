Left Menu

TMC councillor shot dead by unidentified miscreants in WB's Panihati

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Panihati Municipality of West Bengal, the police said on Sunday.

ANI | North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) | Updated: 13-03-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 22:55 IST
TMC councillor Anupam Dutta. Image Credit: ANI
A Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Panihati Municipality of West Bengal, the police said on Sunday. Anupam Dutta, the TMC councillor of ward number eight of Panihati Municipality in North 24 Parganas district was shot dead by miscreants on the bike, CP Manoj Kumar Verma, Barrackpore Police Commitionarate said.

There were four miscreants on the bike. A bullet has hit the victim's head, the police said. Dutta was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The doctor on duty declared him brought dead, the police added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

