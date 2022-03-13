Left Menu

Three cops suspended for beating man, dragging him on street in Indore

Additional Commission of Police Rajesh Raghuvanshi said the three have been suspended over the incident. The incident occurred in the Hira Nagar area after police received information that two men had removed their clothes under the influence of alcohol and created a ruckus.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 13-03-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 22:55 IST
Three policemen, including an assistant sub-inspector, were suspended for allegedly thrashing and kicking a naked man in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, an official said on Sunday.

After a video of the incident which occurred on Saturday night became viral, the ASI and two constables were suspended. Additional Commission of Police Rajesh Raghuvanshi said the three have been suspended over the incident. The incident occurred in the Hira Nagar area after police received information that two men had removed their clothes under the influence of alcohol and created a ruckus. One of the two abused a policeman and held his baton, due to which the police personnel beat them in a fit of rage.

