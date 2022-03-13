Left Menu

PM Modi meets three services chiefs

On a day when the Cabinet Committee on Security met to discuss the security preparedness and global situation in view of the Ukraine crisis, the three services chiefs also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 22:59 IST
Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of the Air Staff VR Chaudhari and Chief of the Naval Staff R Hari Kumar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
On a day when the Cabinet Committee on Security met to discuss the security preparedness and global situation in view of the Ukraine crisis, the three services chiefs also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The three services chiefs along with the other senior national security brass met the Prime Minister and briefed him on the security scenarios in and around the country, sources said.

The meeting comes at a time when the Ukrainian crisis is going on and that will have both direct and indirect impacts on the country as both sides have close ties with India. Meanwhile, during the CCS meeting attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, NSA Ajit Doval, the Prime Minister was briefed on the latest developments and different aspects of India's security preparedness in the border areas as well as in the maritime and air domain, the Prime Minister's Office said in a release.

The Prime Minister was also briefed on the latest developments in Ukraine, including the details of Operation Ganga to evacuate Indian nationals, along with some citizens of India's neighbouring countries, from Ukraine. "Prime Minister Modi directed that all possible efforts should be made to bring back the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa, who died in Kharkiv," the PMO said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

