Ukraine presidential adviser says talks with Russia are ongoing 'right now'

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 13-03-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 23:23 IST
Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said Ukraine and Russia were actively conducting talks on Sunday, with the situation around the besieged city of Mariupol a particular focus for the Ukrainian authorities. "Talks are continuing right now," he said in an interview on national television.

He said Ukraine had enough troops deployed in Mariupol to prevent its capture by encircling Russian forces.

