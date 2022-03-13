Iran says Saudi executions violated human rights, international law
Iran's foreign ministry on Sunday condemned Saudi Arabia's execution of 81 men the previous day as a "violation of basic human rights principles and international law," Iranian state media reported.
Iran's foreign ministry on Sunday condemned Saudi Arabia's execution of 81 men the previous day as a "violation of basic human rights principles and international law," Iranian state media reported. "This inhumane act was in violation of basic principles of human rights and international law, and contrary to human principles and accepted legal procedures," a ministry spokesperson said, according to state media.
Saudi Arabia denies accusations of human rights abuses and says it protects its national security through its laws. Its state news agency, SPA, said on Saturday the men executed on Saturday had the right to an attorney and were guaranteed their full rights under Saudi law during the judicial process.
