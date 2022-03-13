Mathura: Boy rescued from kidnappers, one held

An 8-year-old boy, who was kidnapped for ransom two days ago from Govind Nagar area here, was rescued by the police on Sunday, officials said.

One person has been taken into custody in connection with the incident, the police officials said.

The boy was kidnapped while he was playing outside his house in Govind Nagar around 10 pm on March 11. His family members found out only when the kidnappers called them to demand ransom, the police said.

''The kidnappers had demanded a ransom of Rs 6 lakh,'' Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said.

Six teams were formed to search for the boy and raids were conducted in Mathura, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh and Firozabad, the police said.

He was rescued from Firozabad following a tip-off and after scanning CCTV footage, they said.

One person has been taken into custody and further investigation is underway, the police said.