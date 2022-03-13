Left Menu

Ukraine foreign minister says discussed further U.S. support with Blinken

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 13-03-2022
Ukraine foreign minister says discussed further U.S. support with Blinken
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday said he had spoken with his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken and discussed further U.S. support for Ukraine.

"We both agree that more needs to be done to stop Russian aggression and hold Russia accountable for its crimes," Kuleba wrote on Twitter, adding that he was grateful to the U.S. for its support.

