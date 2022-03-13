Ukraine foreign minister says discussed further U.S. support with Blinken
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 13-03-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 23:35 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday said he had spoken with his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken and discussed further U.S. support for Ukraine.
"We both agree that more needs to be done to stop Russian aggression and hold Russia accountable for its crimes," Kuleba wrote on Twitter, adding that he was grateful to the U.S. for its support.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
INSTANT VIEW 5-U.S., UK, Europe, Canada to block Russian access to SWIFT
Musk says Starlink active in Ukraine as Russian invasion disrupts internet
Macron presses Belarus on Russian troops
INSTANT VIEW 6-U.S., UK, Europe, Canada to block Russian access to SWIFT
US, EU, UK to sanction Russian central bank, block SWIFT