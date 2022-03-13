Kremlin says next Russia-Ukraine talks to take place Monday
Talks between Russia and Ukraine are not taking place right now but will continue on Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying on Sunday by the RIA news agency.
Peskov made the comments after Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said Ukraine and Russia were actively conducting talks on Sunday, with the situation around the besieged city of Mariupol a particular focus. (Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
