Maha: Seven 'warkaris' injured after truck hits tractor-trolley

At least seven warkaris or devotees of Lord Vitthal were injured on Sunday night after the tractor-trolley they were travelling in was hit by a truck near Kondi village on Solapur-Pune highway in Maharashtra, police said. The warkaris were travelling to Pandharpur in the Solapur district when the incident occurred. ''There were 20 warkaris in the tractor-trolley who were travelling to Pandharpur for 'ekadashi' tomorrow,'' said Tejaswi Satpute, Superintendent of Police, Solapur (rural).

The officer said that one of the tyres of a truck behind the tractor trolley burst, following which the driver lost control over the vehicle which hit the tractor-trolley.

She said seven of the 20 warkaris were injured in the incident. Three of them are currently in the ICU of a hospital.

