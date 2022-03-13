Left Menu

Maha: Seven 'warkaris' injured after truck hits tractor-trolley

At least seven warkaris or devotees of Lord Vitthal were injured on Sunday night after the tractor-trolley they were travelling in was hit by a truck near Kondi village on Solapur-Pune highway in Maharashtra, police said. The warkaris were travelling to Pandharpur in the Solapur district when the incident occurred.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 13-03-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 23:57 IST
Maha: Seven 'warkaris' injured after truck hits tractor-trolley
  • Country:
  • India

At least seven warkaris or devotees of Lord Vitthal were injured on Sunday night after the tractor-trolley they were travelling in was hit by a truck near Kondi village on Solapur-Pune highway in Maharashtra, police said. The warkaris were travelling to Pandharpur in the Solapur district when the incident occurred. ''There were 20 warkaris in the tractor-trolley who were travelling to Pandharpur for 'ekadashi' tomorrow,'' said Tejaswi Satpute, Superintendent of Police, Solapur (rural).

The officer said that one of the tyres of a truck behind the tractor trolley burst, following which the driver lost control over the vehicle which hit the tractor-trolley.

She said seven of the 20 warkaris were injured in the incident. Three of them are currently in the ICU of a hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
2
Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

 United States
3
MP power load dispatch centre gets additional cyber security

MP power load dispatch centre gets additional cyber security

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; South Korea reports record-high 383,665 new COVID-19 cases - KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022