Maha: Seven 'warkaris' injured after truck hits tractor-trolley
At least seven warkaris or devotees of Lord Vitthal were injured on Sunday night after the tractor-trolley they were travelling in was hit by a truck near Kondi village on Solapur-Pune highway in Maharashtra, police said. The warkaris were travelling to Pandharpur in the Solapur district when the incident occurred.
At least seven warkaris or devotees of Lord Vitthal were injured on Sunday night after the tractor-trolley they were travelling in was hit by a truck near Kondi village on Solapur-Pune highway in Maharashtra, police said. The warkaris were travelling to Pandharpur in the Solapur district when the incident occurred. ''There were 20 warkaris in the tractor-trolley who were travelling to Pandharpur for 'ekadashi' tomorrow,'' said Tejaswi Satpute, Superintendent of Police, Solapur (rural).
The officer said that one of the tyres of a truck behind the tractor trolley burst, following which the driver lost control over the vehicle which hit the tractor-trolley.
She said seven of the 20 warkaris were injured in the incident. Three of them are currently in the ICU of a hospital.
